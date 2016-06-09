Plane wing washed up on Kangaroo Island may be from MH370

FIRST ON 7: Aviation authorities are preparing to investigate what appears to be a piece of plane debris washed up on a remote Australian beach that could belong to missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Samuel Armstrong found the piece of debris washed up on South Australia's Kangaroo Island among seaweed and wood.

He told 7 News that over the past years he has found numerous pieces of overseas freight washed up on the same beach.

It is believed MH370 went down in the southern Indian Ocean in March 2014 and Oceanographer Jochen Kaempf says it's possible the debris is from the missing passenger plane.

“There is a possibility because it is sort of consistent with the drift pass ways of currents in the southern Indian Ocean,” Mr Kaempf said.

“The time scale of two years is just right - it could happen during that time scale.”

Another possibility is that the debris has come from a Cessna that went down several kilometres off the Kangaroo Island coast in March 2002, killing the pilot.

Police will be investigating the item as of Thursday night and photographs have been sent to aviation authorities.

Experts will then consider the next move and prepare to launch an investigation.

