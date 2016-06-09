News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfires

Plane wing washed up on Kangaroo Island may be from MH370

Elspeth Hussey and Krystal Johnson
7News /

FIRST ON 7: Aviation authorities are preparing to investigate what appears to be a piece of plane debris washed up on a remote Australian beach that could belong to missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Timelapse Captures Providence March For Our Lives Rally
0:28

Timelapse Captures Providence March For Our Lives Rally
0324_1800_qld_beach
2:08

Bodies of a man and a woman wash up on island beach
0323_tms_tathra
0:17

Fallen powerlines caused the Tathra bushfire
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
0:43

Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0:55

Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0124_1800_adl_blaze
1:22

Authorities warn blast of heat with dangerous winds
U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
1:01

U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
0830_0500_nat_boy
0:34

Guardians of Manus Island-born toddler have been told he'll be deported
 

Samuel Armstrong found the piece of debris washed up on South Australia's Kangaroo Island among seaweed and wood.

He told 7 News that over the past years he has found numerous pieces of overseas freight washed up on the same beach.

Samuel Armstrong found the piece of debris washed up on Kangaroo Island. Photo: 7 News

Samual found the debris among seaweed and wood. Photo: 7 News


It is believed MH370 went down in the southern Indian Ocean in March 2014 and Oceanographer Jochen Kaempf says it's possible the debris is from the missing passenger plane.

“There is a possibility because it is sort of consistent with the drift pass ways of currents in the southern Indian Ocean,” Mr Kaempf said.

“The time scale of two years is just right - it could happen during that time scale.”

The debris was found washed up on the remote Kangaroo Island. Photo: 7 News

Samuel Armstrong told 7 News it isn't the first time debris has been washed up on the beach. Photo: 7 News

Aviation authorities are preparing to launch an investigation into what appears to be a plane wing. Photo: 7 News

Another possibility is that the debris has come from a Cessna that went down several kilometres off the Kangaroo Island coast in March 2002, killing the pilot.

Police will be investigating the item as of Thursday night and photographs have been sent to aviation authorities.

Experts will then consider the next move and prepare to launch an investigation.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Back To Top