'It was supposed to be happiest day of their life': Tributes for mum who died during caesarean

Tributes have been paid to Queensland mum Amanda Sheppard who died during an elective caesarean while giving birth to her first child Willa.

A heartbreaking image of Amanda's grieving husband Glynn has been posted on Facebook holding his little girl close to his chest in an emotional embrace.

Friends and family say Amanda, who lived in Gracemere, was in an “extremely happy place” and "madly in love" with her husband in the weeks leading up to her untimely death.

In a statement to the Courier-Mail the family said Amanda's loss had 'completely shocked and devastated our family’.

“While mourning the loss of our dearest Amanda, the focus at this time is on ensuring Willa’s safe transition from hospital to home later in the week,’' they added.

An investigation has been launched into Mrs Sheppard's death at Rockhampton Base Hospital after suffering complications during surgery and dying in theatre on Monday,

Ms Sheppard's death is the fifth serious maternity incident to be investigated at the hospital in 14 months.

A GoFundMe account has been opened for the family and over $20,000 has been pledged.

The page said: "Whilst delivering her beautiful daughter, there were complications and mum wasn't doing so well which ended tragically with her passing away.

"This day was supposed to be one of the best and happiest days of their lives and instead she has now left her beloved husband & brand new baby girl behind."

Ms Sheppard's death was reportedly caused by a suspected embolism — an obstruction of an artery.

The case has been referred to the coroner and is under investigation by the hospital.