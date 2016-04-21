News

Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

'It was supposed to be happiest day of their life': Tributes for mum who died during caesarean

Melissa Hills
Yahoo7 News

Tributes have been paid to Queensland mum Amanda Sheppard who died during an elective caesarean while giving birth to her first child Willa.

A heartbreaking image of Amanda's grieving husband Glynn has been posted on Facebook holding his little girl close to his chest in an emotional embrace.

Friends and family say Amanda, who lived in Gracemere, was in an “extremely happy place” and "madly in love" with her husband in the weeks leading up to her untimely death.

Baby Willa and her father Glynn Sheppard. Photo: Facebook

Amanda and her husband Glynn on their wedding day. Photo: Facebook

Amanda was very excited about the birth of her first child. Photo: Facebook

In a statement to the Courier-Mail the family said Amanda's loss had 'completely shocked and devastated our family’.

“While mourning the loss of our dearest Amanda, the focus at this time is on ensuring Willa’s safe transition from hospital to home later in the week,’' they added.

An investigation has been launched into Mrs Sheppard's death at Rockhampton Base Hospital after suffering complications during surgery and dying in theatre on Monday,


Ms Sheppard's death is the fifth serious maternity incident to be investigated at the hospital in 14 months.

A GoFundMe account has been opened for the family and over $20,000 has been pledged.

The page said: "Whilst delivering her beautiful daughter, there were complications and mum wasn't doing so well which ended tragically with her passing away.

The loving couple were very exciting about the impending birth of their first child. Photo: Facebook

Tributes have been paid to Amanda since her shocking death on Monday. Photo: Facebook

Baby Willa. Photo: GoFundMe

"This day was supposed to be one of the best and happiest days of their lives and instead she has now left her beloved husband & brand new baby girl behind."

Ms Sheppard's death was reportedly caused by a suspected embolism — an obstruction of an artery.

The case has been referred to the coroner and is under investigation by the hospital.

Back To Top