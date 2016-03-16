News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Dramatic footage: Chinese toddler miraculously survives being run over by minivan

Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 News /

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: A young child who was run over in a distressing video miraculously walked away from the scene reportedly without serious injuries in China.

The boy, believed to be just four-years-old, was captured running down an alleyway behind another child when he was struck by a minivan.

The front and back right wheels travel over the child, before he appears to easily stand back up and continue to make his way down the thoroughfare.

The young boy reportedly received only minor head injuries. Source: News365 YouTube

Miraculously he escaped with only a minor injury to his head, according to online reports.

The driver of the minivan has reportedly been detained by police. Source: News365 YouTube

The video was from March 9 and the alleged incident reportedly happened in the Nanjing neighborhood, according to Shanghaiist.

The video captures the young child standing up and walking away after the alleged incident. Source: News365 YouTube

According to the People's Daily, China the driver has been detained by police as authorities investigate what happened.

It's reportedly alleged he didn't stop after the incident took place.

