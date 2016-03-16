Dramatic footage: Chinese toddler miraculously survives being run over by minivan

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: A young child who was run over in a distressing video miraculously walked away from the scene reportedly without serious injuries in China.

The boy, believed to be just four-years-old, was captured running down an alleyway behind another child when he was struck by a minivan.

The front and back right wheels travel over the child, before he appears to easily stand back up and continue to make his way down the thoroughfare.

Miraculously he escaped with only a minor injury to his head, according to online reports.

The video was from March 9 and the alleged incident reportedly happened in the Nanjing neighborhood, according to Shanghaiist.

According to the People's Daily, China the driver has been detained by police as authorities investigate what happened.

It's reportedly alleged he didn't stop after the incident took place.

