‘Straya driver alert: Hilarious Aussie-as reaction to high-speed highway near-miss

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Aussies are well known for injecting humour into otherwise serious situations, even if they are life and death.

This point was proven ‘true blue’ after a dash cam captured a driver providing hilarious commentary while witnessing a high-speed highway near-miss.

The otherwise serious situation turned into hilarity when the driver's potty-mouthed reaction to the incident was posted to YouTube proving that once and for all, Aussie slang is king.

The nail-biting footage was uploaded to YouTube. Source: YouTube/newy0001.

In the footage a Hilux ute travelling at a reported speed of 90km/h manages to ‘lose’ its entire tyre much to the distress of the driver travelling behind the vehicle.

The Aussie-as driver can be heard yelling: "Aw sh##!" "Farken'ell! Farken'ell! Holy sh## balls!"

The dangerous incident happened on a busy highway near Sydney.

The tyre came straight towards the vehicle. Source: YouTube/newy0001.

In the clip that is posted to YouTube the driver wrote: “Doing about 90kms and the dudes wheel comes off, no damage to my car but the wheel came almighty close.”

“Went back to see if the bloke was ok, he said he had the ute serviced 6 days before this happened, told him I have a dash cam and gave him my details if he needed to show the dealership or insurance company,” he wrote.

Now that’s what we call sh## outta luck here in ‘Strayla.

Other 'Aussie-as' incidents have recently been captured on camera.

4WD heads into Swan River on Aussie crabbing expedition


All the single tradies: Builder channels Beyonce’s best moves on Aussie work-site


Pet snake goes for a ‘creek swim’ with besotted owner on Gold Coast




Bob Hawke skulls a beer at the cricket


News break – March 8

