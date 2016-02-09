Convicted wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay's unlikely alliance with one of Queensland's worst murderers

Convicted wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay has struck up an unlikely friendship with one of Queensland's worst murderers.

A new clean-shaven mug shot of convicted wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay has surfaced, showing the 45-year-old looking vastly different from when he was first charged with the murder of his wife Allison.

The photo shows Baden-Clay looking heavier, clean-shaven and with a crew cut.

It comes along with news that Baden-Clay has sparked a friendship with triple murderer Massimo ‘Max’ Sica, while he waits to see whether his murder conviction will be reinstated.

The pair was seen wandering the prison grounds together between shifts, pushing food trolleys around the Wolston Correctional Centre.

The bizarre friendship has shocked many who felt the two men had different personalities.

Inmates and staff referred to Baden-Clay as ‘smug’ and ‘smooth’.

Prison sources told the Courier Mail last year that he was ‘extremely arrogant’.

His companion Sica was described as a model prisoner.

Sica is behind bars serving Queensland’s longest sentence, 35 years, for the gruesome murder of Sidhi, Kunal and Neelma Singh at their Bridgeman Downs home in 2003.

He will be eligible for parole in 2047.

It’s reported he has made good use of his time behind bars and was considered ‘well-behaved’.

Sica spends his time working in the kitchen while Baden-Clay volunteers and delivers three meals to units between sections S4 and S5.

The Courier Mail has reported Baden-Clay works for $4.11 a day in metal work.

Baden-Clay sparked outrage last year when he continued to wear his wedding ring in the lead up to a Court of Appeal appearance that downgraded his murder charge to manslaughter.

In the months since the decision, prosecutors have lodged a High Court appeal to reinstate the murder conviction.

They argued Baden-Clay’s intent to kill his wife and start a new life with his mistress.