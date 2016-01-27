News

'Complete, utter, bloody idiot': Premier calls out daredevil train jumper

'El Nino' wave smashes and flips SUV on side

Krystal Johnson and Reuters
Yahoo7 News /

A massive wave flipped a government car on its side after Monday's powerful El Nino storms thrashed the Chilean coast.

Bystanders recorded the waves, reaching up to 5m in height, coming to close for comfort after the powerful storm rocked the coast in Vina del Mar city in Chile on January 25.

Giant waves, reaching up to 5 metres in height, have been captured hitting Chile's coastline. Photo: YouTube

This is the moment the vehicle is completely flipped on its side by a massive wave in Chile. Photo: YouTube

One of the waves can be seen smashing into a car, believed to be a civil defence SUV, and completely overturning it as people run to safety.

The passengers miraculously escaped as passersby come to their rescue, The Telegraph reported, also adding these waves were the biggest in the region since 2003.

Local media said sightseers were warned of the potential danger these waves can cause.

High waves pounded Chile's coastline from Arica to Los Lagos on January 25. Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

This isn't the first time a freak wave has caught bystanders by surprise.

