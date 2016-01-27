'El Nino' wave smashes and flips SUV on side

A massive wave flipped a government car on its side after Monday's powerful El Nino storms thrashed the Chilean coast.

Bystanders recorded the waves, reaching up to 5m in height, coming to close for comfort after the powerful storm rocked the coast in Vina del Mar city in Chile on January 25.

One of the waves can be seen smashing into a car, believed to be a civil defence SUV, and completely overturning it as people run to safety.

The passengers miraculously escaped as passersby come to their rescue, The Telegraph reported, also adding these waves were the biggest in the region since 2003.

Local media said sightseers were warned of the potential danger these waves can cause.

This isn't the first time a freak wave has caught bystanders by surprise.

Freak wave wipes out 100 beachgoers at Sydney tourist attraction

Distressing footage has surfaced of the moment weekend beachgoers were hurled along the rocky foreshore of Sydney’s Royal National Park after a rogue wave hit.

Sydney ferry worker films harrowing scenes as waves crash during harbour commute

Incredible video capturing the wrath of the ferocious weather that hit New South Wales' eastern regions this week has been caught by a ferry worker in Sydney.