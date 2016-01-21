Bail bid postponed: Queenslander facing terrorism-related charges

A 32-year-old Queensland man facing terrorism-related charges has had his bail hearing postponed as a judge considers whether he has adequate access to case material in prison.

Former Islamic centre owner Omar Succarieh stands accused of fundraising for the terrorist Jabhat al-Nusra group in Syria.

He is also accused of arranging to send associate Agim Kruezi to join the fighting overseas.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Jean Dalton adjourned the hearing until next week.

Dalton stated she needed more time to decide whether Succarieh has adequate access to his case material during his time in prison.

The court heard Succarieh can be held in his cell for up to 14 hours a day during his current incarceration.

The former Logan Islamic bookstore owner was arrested during counter-terrorism raids in Brisbane and Logan in September 2014.

As part of the application Succarieh's defence lawyer told the court that if bail was granted they would offer a $600K surety.

The defence lawyer also stated that Succarieh would wear a GPS tracking device.

Police have alleged that Succarieh made ‘comments’ to customers who visited his bookstore, located in the iQraa Islamic Centre at Logan.

Reports have surfaced that police alleged Succarieh was using his bookstore as a recruiting ground for terrorists and martyrs.

Reports state that the undercover operation involved a covert officer infiltrating the bookstore and posing as a recruit wishing to fight in Syria.

The undercover officer initially befriended Succarieh and eventually became entrenched in the alleged terror ring online reports reveal.

It’s reported the covert officer converted to Islam in a ceremony hosted by another alleged terror plotter and Surrarieh associate, Agim Kruezi.

Kruezi was arrested along with Succarieh during counter-terrorism raids in Brisbane and Logan in 2014.

Succarieh is facing three charges over allegations he helped arrange for Kruezi to join the fight in Syria and sent money to aid the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group.

The Logan bookshop was one of nine properties raided by Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police.

The large-scale operation involved 180 officers, following a year-long AFP investigation.

