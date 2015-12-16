Big W issues urgent recall on hoverboards

Big W has been forced to issue a recall on one of the year's hottest gifts, just over a week away from Christmas.

The retailer has had to recall the Moonwalker 2 Hoverboard, due to a potentially dangerous battery and wiring which could give an electric shock to the user.

The hoverboard was reportedly carrying a counterfeit compliance sticker, copied from a competitor, by the Chinese manufacturer.

Once Big W was notified, it pulled the Moonwalker from the shelves nationally.

Earlier today, Qantas announced that it would no longer accept hoverboard or self-balancing boards in carry-on or checked baggage for any domestic or international flights.

The move follows similar bans slapped on the lithium ion-powered boards by several airlines including Emirates and American Airlines following reports they can explode unexpectedly.

The ban includes two-wheeled hoverboards, airboards, smart scooters, mini Segways as well as single-wheeled uni-wheels and air-wheels.

"We've made the decision based on the inconsistent information about lithium batteries provided by many manufacturers and reported issues with the devices," Qantas said as it announced the immediate ban on Wednesday.

Hoverboards were tipped to be a huge seller this Christmas, despite their hefty $800 price tag.

But hoverboards have sparked a wave of safety concerns around the globe after reports of them catching fire in England, the United States and Hong Kong.

They are powered by in-built batteries, which can overheat and catch fire if they are overcharged.

Consumer watchdogs Choice and the ACCC have warned Australians to be wary of the devices due to fire risks posed by the battery design.

Online shopping giant Amazon has dropped many brands of hoverboards from its US and UK websites because of safety concerns.

A man in Alabama in the US had a hoverboard explode beneath his feet in late November.

"Batteries started shooting out of it. You would not expect a fire like that to come out of a little thing like that," Timothy Cade told local TV network WKRG.