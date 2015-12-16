Massive outbreak of gastro on Sydney cruise ship

More than 180 passengers on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Explorer of the Seas have been struck down with a nasty stomach bug that arrived at Circular Quay at 6:00am Wednesday.

Local health authorities were notified, and patients were met by NSW ambulance as they disembarked at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in the Rocks.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told Yahoo7 that they were called to be on standby when the boat docked in, but didn't take any passengers.

The ship was carrying 3,555 and 1,1139 crew and will now undergo cleaning and prepare for new passengers who are set to embark on a new journey today.

Professor Mark Ferson, Director of the Sydney South Eastern Public Health District released a statement to Yahoo7:

"There have been 182 cases reported at the ship’s medical clinic over the duration of the cruise and the outbreak is under control," the statement read.

"There have been no medical disembarkations or patients requiring hospitalisation.

"Ship board measures, including increased sanitation, further cleaning and hygiene procedures will occur prior to passengers arriving on board this afternoon.

Doctor Ross Walker claims the virus starts from just one infected person and spreads so quickly because it is “easy to communicate this virus to other people,” he said on The Morning Show.

"They might just touch a railing or taking food from a plate or buffet and they just get it that way, one of the food handlers.

“It is very, very easy to spread, very contagious”

There are no treatments for this virus and patients have to see it out.

Dr Walker says travel or health insurance should cover something like this because it is not a "pre-existing condition.”

He also warned passengers who that they have a chance of getting it.

“It is so hard to isolate this once it has started," Dr Walker said.