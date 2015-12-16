News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
'We are all connected': Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open

Massive outbreak of gastro on Sydney cruise ship

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

More than 180 passengers on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Explorer of the Seas have been struck down with a nasty stomach bug that arrived at Circular Quay at 6:00am Wednesday.

Crew members cleaning sickness on cruise ship
0:14

Crew members cleaning sickness on cruise ship
Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
0:46

Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
1:31

Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
0404_1800_PER-CopDragged
1:22

Police officer dragged 100m down road after trying to stop car
Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
1:56

Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
0404_1800_BRI-Berowra
1:32

Driver faces court after death of Berowra senior
0403_1800_BRI-BatonRelay
3:17

Protesters stop Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of Commonwealth Games
0404_sun_princephilip
5:42

Philip and Camilla will arrive in Brisbane today
0404_sun_ceremony
1:24

Opening ceremony is almost here
Reports of a Shooting at YouTube San Bruno HQ
1:40

Reports of a Shooting at YouTube San Bruno HQ
0404_sun_princephilip
1:31

Prince Philip admitted to hospital
 

Local health authorities were notified, and patients were met by NSW ambulance as they disembarked at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in the Rocks.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told Yahoo7 that they were called to be on standby when the boat docked in, but didn't take any passengers.


182 passengers on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Explorer of the Seas were infected with gastro. Photo: 7 News

Photo: 7 News

The ship was carrying 3,555 and 1,1139 crew and will now undergo cleaning and prepare for new passengers who are set to embark on a new journey today.

Professor Mark Ferson, Director of the Sydney South Eastern Public Health District released a statement to Yahoo7:

"There have been 182 cases reported at the ship’s medical clinic over the duration of the cruise and the outbreak is under control," the statement read.



Local health authorities were notified, and patients were met by NSW ambulance as they disembarked at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in the Rocks. Photo: 7 News

"There have been no medical disembarkations or patients requiring hospitalisation.

"Ship board measures, including increased sanitation, further cleaning and hygiene procedures will occur prior to passengers arriving on board this afternoon.

Doctor Ross Walker claims the virus starts from just one infected person and spreads so quickly because it is “easy to communicate this virus to other people,” he said on The Morning Show.

"They might just touch a railing or taking food from a plate or buffet and they just get it that way, one of the food handlers.

“It is very, very easy to spread, very contagious”

There are no treatments for this virus and patients have to see it out.

Dr Walker says travel or health insurance should cover something like this because it is not a "pre-existing condition.”

He also warned passengers who that they have a chance of getting it.

“It is so hard to isolate this once it has started," Dr Walker said.

Back To Top