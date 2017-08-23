News

German police seize thousands of 'Trump' ecstasy tablets

AP /

German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of Donald Trump's head, a haul with an estimated street value of $A58,000.

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway on Saturday.

German police allegedly found the pills in a car coming from the Netherlands. Source: Police Osnabrueck/AP

They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn't succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

The car was being driven by a father and son, police said. Source: Police Osnabrueck/AP

A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody.

The car was seized and towed away.

