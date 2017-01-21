Praise and protests around the world ring in President Trump inauguration

The world has watched on as America's new president assumed his office, some celebrating and decrying the man who declared to put "America first" in all decisions.

Champagne flowed in Russia while the Pope reminded the new leader of the world Donald Trump about an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and Europe.

Russians in Moscow celebrated the start of Trump's presidency, confident of better relations ahead between the two countries.

"It's weird, but it's great, and for the first time ever Russians are applauding the victory of a US presidential candidate. It's a sign of the times," political analyst Stanislav Byshok said.

Trump's promises to fix ravaged relations with Moscow have elated Russia's political elite following spiraling tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the US election.

"We are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship," Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Facebook.

About 100 Trump sympathisers, nationalists and spin doctors gathered at a hipster party just a few hundred metres away from the Kremlin to celebrate Friday, with a triptych of Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French nationalist politician Marine Le Pen in the centre of the hall.

An hour before Trump took the stage in Washington, the sound of opening champagne bottles echoed in the vaulted hall. The party was co-sponsored by the conservative Tsargrad TV channel, which is led by ultra-right ideologue Alexander Dugin.

"Yes, it's a holiday," said a beaming Dmitry Rode, a communications executive with a glass of champagne in his hand.

"We all hope that relations between our countries and more importantly between our peoples will help to develop our economies. We're neighbours, we're just 50 kilometres (30 miles) away from each other."

Some party-goers wore Guy Fawkes masks, associated with hackers, in a sly reference to charges that Russia interfered in the US election.

Trump's praise for Putin has raised expectations that he could move to normalise ties, although Trump hasn't articulated a clear policy and some of his Cabinet nominees have made hawkish statements on Russia.

At the Vatican Pope Francis congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration Friday, urging the new president to keep fighting for the poor at a time of "grave humanitarian crises."

Francis offered his "cordial good wishes" and hoped Trump would be granted "wisdom and strength in the exercise" of his office.

"At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation's commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide," wrote Francis.

"Under your leadership, may America's stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door."

Earlier in Washington, Trump had placed his left hand on a bible used by Abraham Lincoln and recited the US presidential oath.

But in his inauguration speech, Trump gave little indication his thoughts matched the Pope's as he vowed to put "only America first" and make the country "rich again".

Several protesters are being held in several cities across Europe and the UK, including Brussels, Berlin, London and Liverpool.

The lasting refrains of the protests being "love trumps hate" and "build bridges, not walls".