Baby awakes from coma as doctors discuss turning off life support

A French child has awoken from a medically induced coma moments after doctors proposed to turn off her life-support.

Baby awakes from coma after doctors plan to turn off life support

After being hospitalised in September due to severe neurological disorders, doctors wanted to disconnect one-year-old Marwa from the machines keeping her alive, much to the protest of her parents.

The Algerian couple started a petition on Facebook that now has 70,000 signatures to help raise funds to challenge their decision.

The court agreed, ruling in favour of an “extension of care” for a further two-months, despite doctors insisting Marwa would never be able to walk, eat or breathe independently.

Ten days later, the little battler awoke much to the delight of her father who can be seen playing with his beloved daughter as her recovery continues.