'18-years down the drain': Husband uses drone to catch out cheating wife

A highly suspicious husband has used a drone to catch out his supposedly cheating wife hopping into another man’s car.

The YouTube user who goes by the name YAOG became increasingly disgruntled with his marriage, to the point he used a drone to track her down on an alleged rendezvous.

"She had been getting called in early to work more often the past couple weeks, and then I got a call from someone telling me something was going on," YAOG said.

He claimed that he had tried to follow her using more conventional methods but he suspected she was getting "tipped off".

Enter the drone.

In the video the woman said to be the wife is seen walking along a winding road on her way to a car park where her partner-in-crime is waiting.

“If you watch carefully you’re gonna be able to see 18-years go right down the f***king drain,” he screams.

"Gotta make yourself look pretty.

"There it goes," he adds. "Boom, 18-years gone. 18 f***king-years, gone."

Narrating the footage, YAOG states that he thought he had a “happy marriage”, but social media users were divided by the authenticity of the footage.

“Lawyer up, hit the gym, get new woman,” one commenter said.

Others weren't so convinced.

"You can't be that sane if you're following your wife with a drone, putting up the results on YouTube and freaking out about it on camera," one Reddit user added.

