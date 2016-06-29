News

'Drunk' woman hits homeless man, drives kilometre with corpse through windscreen

A woman who allegedly struck and killed a homeless man while drink driving, reportedly dragged his body across her winsdcreen for over a kilometre.

Californian woman Esteysi Sanchez Izazaga, also known as Stacy Sanchez, told police she was bar-hopping Sunday night at Oceanside before getting behind the wheel of her Pontiac sedan and driving home.

Stacy Sanchez confessed to police she had been bar-hopping before she drove home early Monday morning. Picture: Facebook

The 29-year-old woman is believed to have accelerated into a homeless man who was walking on the footpath to a nearby soup kitchen for breakfast.

The impact severed one of the man’s legs, while the rest of his body rolled onto the windscreen, smashing the glass and leaving his body “impaled into the vehicle” with his head lying on the passenger seat, the Washington Post reported.

Ms Sanchez kept driving with the corpse stuck through her vehicle for a kilometer, police said.

Ms Sanchez charged with Driving Under the Influence and vehicular manslaughter. Picture: Facebook


She came to a stop by crashing through neighbourhood landscaping, then jumped out of her car and alerted someone in a nearby home.

The victim, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stacy Sanchez drove for a kilometre with the corpse through her windscreen. Picture: Google Maps

“It appears that alcohol may have been a factor,” a police spokesperson said.

Ms Sanchez was later arrested and confessed to driving while intoxicated. She was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence and vehicular manslaughter.

