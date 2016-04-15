The Shining-inspired hotel guests reveal eerie paranormal encounters

If you thought the Steven King and Stanley Kubrick horror classic The Shining was just a story, think again.

Recent images inside a Colarado hotel, which inspired 1980 cult horror classic The Shining, show a ghost-like figure standing on top of the staircase. Picture: Henry Yau

Recent images inside the Colorado hotel, which inspired the novel the movie was based on, show a ghost-like figure standing on top of the staircase.

Since the 1970s, many paranormal encounters have been reported at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, which opened in 1909. It has been featured as one of America's most haunted hotels, with eerie stories and sightings from visitors and staff.

Steven King was a guest for just one night, which was enough to inspire his chilling bestselling novel about the haunted Overlook Hotel, which inspired one of the most popular horror movies of all time.

Henry Yau, public relations director of the Children's Museum of Houston, was visiting The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado when took some photos inside the historic hotel recently.

It wasn’t until the next day when he was looking at his snaps that he noticed a ghostly figure at the top of the lobby’s grand staircase.

“When I took it, I didn't notice anything,” Yau said.

He shared the image to his Facebook page, saying “By golly! I think I may have captured a #ghost at #StanleyHotel. #Estespark.”

Yau told Dailymail.com he fell ill with a mysterious illness after dinner at the hotel, shortly after snapping the photo.

“When I took [the picture], I didn't notice anything. Overnight, I felt strangely sick and queasy and had stomach problems.

“The thing is, I rarely get sick. It wasn't until the next morning that I saw the figure in my pic,” he said.

Other guests have reported hearing the creepy twins featured in the 1980 horror classic The Shining, as they giggle and run around the fourth floor of hotel, especially near room 418.

The hotel's founder, inventor Freelan Oscar Stanley, and his wife Flora, have also been spotted walking through the lobby or heard playing piano in the music room.

It is also rumoured that a ghost of a housekeeper who died on the grounds is seen in room 217.

“After a century of collecting spirits, the hotel has become renowned by specialists and experts in the field of paranormal investigation as one of the nation’s most active sites,” according to the hotel website.

“Chief amongst the hotel’s eternal guests are F.O. and Flora Stanley who continue to go about the business of running their beloved establishment as though they were still alive; Flora’s antique Steinway can be heard playing in the dead of night and Mr. Stanley has been captured in photographs surveying the goings-on in the Billiards Room, once his favorite place.”

RELATED VIDEOS: