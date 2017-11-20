News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Teen dies from 'severe dehydration' while trying to lose weight for Muay Thai fight

Yahoo7 News

A Perth teenager has died from “severe dehydration” while attempting to lose weight in preparation for a Muay Thai fight.

Jessica Lindsay was rushed to hospital after collapsing during a run on November 10, one day before her scheduled fight.

The 18-year-old had been attempting to “cut” her weight down to meet the fight weight class of 64kg.

The teenager died in hospital four days later.

Jessica Lindsay was rushed to hospital after collapsing during a run on November 10, one day before her scheduled fight. Source: GoFundMe

The teenager died in hospital four days later. Source: Facebook

Weight cutting is a physically taxing and dangerous method used to lose weight prior to an event.

A close personal friend started a GoFundMe page, paying tribute to the “beautiful 18-year-old”, saying they hoped her death would prompt change in the sport.

“She always put other people first and her caring nature and positivity in life will never be forgotten,” the page states.

“She was surrounded by family and friends till the end. Her legacy will make a change and stop this from happening to anyone else.”

Tributes poured in for the 18-year-old. Source: GoFundMe

Tributes poured in on the fundraising page that has so far raised more than $14,000 in four days.

"The world has lost a beautiful person, thoughts are with her family and friends," one donator wrote.

"I love you with all my heart and i miss you just as much," another wrote.

"Condolences to the family and friends of this beautiful warrior," one man wrote.

