'Shut up your dogs or we will': Sinister note, poisoned treat found in Sydney backyard
Pictured: Young female soldier found dead in Melbourne hotel room after buck's party

Yahoo7 News /

The young woman found dead in a Melbourne hotel room after a buck’s party has been identified as 20-year-old old soldier Private Natasha Rowley.

Private Rowley was found dead in a shower in The Oaks on Market serviced apartments rented by a group of men from interstate on Sunday, July 16.

Police are no longer treating her death as suspicious.

Four months ago, Private Rowley officially became an Australian soldier at the army’s training barracks in Kapooka, NSW, thousands of kilometres from her home in Perth, according to The Australian.

Alannah pays tribute to her younger sister. Source: Instagram

Her sisters Alannah and Bryanna have paid tribute to their sister on social media.

“Natasha Rowley, gone but never forgotten,” Bryanna posted.

“I love you sister.”

Her older sister Alannah, 21, posted a collage of her and Private Rowley together on Instagram.

Private Rowley had only started with the army four months before her death. Source: Facebook

“I’ll never forget your sweet smile, my beautiful sister. I love you, Natasha,” she posted.

Her mother, Melanie, posted photos of Natasha Rowley in military attire in April following her acceptance into the army.

“I don’t know your daughter, but she has my respect,” one user commented.

“Australia proud!”

Pte Rowley. Source: Facebook

Four men all aged in their late 20s and early 30s and from the ACT and NSW were taken into custody in relation to Rowley’s death but all were released after police determined it was not suspicious.

It has been reported the men were part of a group in Melbourne for a buck's party.

One of the men told The Age they had been "stitched up", but refused to comment on how they knew the dead woman.

The men had been at the MCG at an AFL game on the Saturday before Rowley’s death. Later that night, they headed to a dance party at Inflation nightclub on King Street, according to The Australian.

Bryanna and Natasha Rowley. Source: Facebook

They then returned to the apartment at about 2am, but it’s not known what happened between then and 8am when Ambulance Victoria received a call.

Private Rowley’s family don’t know all the details of her death yet, and it’s understood they and police are waiting on results of a toxicology test.

The Australian Defence Force confirmed the deceased was a member of the army last week.

“It is with deep regret that defence can confirm the death of an Australian Army soldier in Melbourne,” it said in a statement.

“Defence extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Australian Defence Force member, and is providing support to the family of the member.”

The ADF confirmed a soldier had died last week. Source: Facebook

