'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Mum found guilty of attacking former partner at Perth park

Catherine Healey and 7News
Yahoo7 News /

A mother who attacked her former partner, leaving him with hundreds of stitches to wounds to his hands and chest, has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm in a Perth court.

Michelle Fernandez was taken into custody after the decision was read out on Monday afternoon, with members of the court gallery gasping at the verdict.

It took the jury nearly two hours to convict the Perth nurse of the stabbing which her lawyer claimed happened in a "mad, panicked scuffle".

The court had earlier heard Mark Fernandez was left with his intestines hanging out after being stabbed at the Shelley foreshore in October 2015, as the estranged couple’s young daughter watched on.

Ms Fernandez had argued Mr Fernandez was the one who came at her with a 20cm kitchen knife, and said she acted in self-defence.

'I don't want Mummy to go to jail': Witness

The attack happened in front of shocked families, with parents telling the court they were forced to shield their children from the bloody scene.

Witnesses told the court they heard Mr Fernandez screaming "help me, help me" before he was found lying on the ground.

Ms Fernandez will now be sentenced on March 16 and faces up to 10 years in jail.

Michelle Fernandez says she acted in self-defence. Source: 7 News

