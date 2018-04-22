Government Forces Shell Rebels in South Damascus As Evacuation Negotiations Continue

Syrian pro-government forces continued to bombard what they said were Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra positions on the southern outskirts of Damascus for a second day, on April 21, both pro and anti-governement sources reported.Syrian state media reported on April 20 that rebels in the area had agreed to withdraw, but that the army’s bombardment of the area would continue until a full surrender deal was agreed, Reuters reported.This video was shared by pro-regime media and is described as showing pro-government forces fire artillery and rockets at enemy positions at al-Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp in south Damascus. Credit: War Media via Storyful