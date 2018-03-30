Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats

World record enthusiast Narek Hakobyan is quite the guy! He can complete a bizarre world record and draw in a sizeable audience to watch him do it.Most recently at a gym in Vanadzor, Armenia, where Nerek is from, a large crowd watched as he set the record for 51 squats on one leg and in one minute. Nerek told Storyful the exercise is actually very difficult as you must maintain the balance of your body while doing it very fast. Credit: Narek Hakobyan via Storyful