Drone Footage of Tornado Destruction Southwest of Atlanta

A tornado tore through south Fulton County, Georgia, during the early morning of March 19, leaving destruction in its path.Julius Davis II used his drone to capture some of the damage done to the homes and neighborhoods of Fairburn, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. According to this local report about 30 to 40 cars and multiple homes were severely damaged but no injuries have been reported.The National Weather Service believes tornado was at least an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures the strength of tornadoes based on the damage done. This local report states that Fairburn was one of the most devastated areas affected by the storm, many households going without power until midway through Tuesday morning. Credit: Julius Davis II via Storyful