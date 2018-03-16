News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Kansas Family Reunited With Dog That Was Mistakenly Flown to Japan

A family in Wichita, Kansas, has been reunited with their dog after United Airlines mistakenly shipped it to Japan.Irgo, a ten-year-old German Shepherd, was reunited with the Swindle family on Thursday, March 15. Just two days earlier, Irgo was mistakenly sent over 10,000 miles away to Japan.The family was flying with Irgo from Portland to Kansas City on March 13. When they went to pick up Irgo at Kansas City International Airport, they were given a Great Dane instead and found Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan.According to local media, United Airlines told the Swindles that they didn’t know how the mistake happened, but that the dogs’ kennels were similar.United Airlines apologized for the mix-up in a statement released to local media.“An error occurred during connections in Denver for two pets sent to the wrong destinations. We have notified our customers that their pets have arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible. We apologize for this mistake and are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened,” the statement read.According to Kara Swindle, Irgo was flown back from Japan by private charter and was treated “like a king.”A clip of the family’s emotional reunion with Irgo shared to Facebook on March 15 had earned over 1,200 views at the time of writing. Credit: Kara Swindle via Storyful

Latest

0320_1800_sa_crushing
1:28

Construction worker involved in near-miss weeks before his tragic death
0320_1800_sa_housefire
0:39

Police investigating house fire at Davoren Park
0320_1800_SYD-Elderly
1:33

Elderly street sweeper honoured in Parliament
0320_1800_sa_dog
1:16

Emergency services save dog from burning home
0320_1800_sa_rant
1:36

Police considering pressing charges over racist Centrelink rant
0320_1800_sa_meningococcal
1:49

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal speak about decision not to vaccinate
0320_1800_vic_auspost
0:47

Letters sit undelivered in post box for six months
0320_1800_SYD-Vivid
1:37

Sneak peak of 2018's Vivid festival

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'