Thousands Gather in Macedonian Capital to Protest Against Name Change

Thousands of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration in Skopje’s Macedonian Square on March 4 to protest against the country’s possible name change to comply with a demand by Greece.Protesters danced, sang songs and chanted “We are Macedonians” in an effort to stop Prime Minister Zoran Zaev from taking part in discussions with Greece about the possible name change. They also want the constitutional name of Macedonia to be recognized by the UN.Greece has proposed names such as the Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Upper Macedonia, Republic of Vardar Macedonia and Republic of Macedonia (Skopje) in order to dispel possible territorial claims over an area in the north of Greece of the same name.The dispute has hindered Macedonia’s efforts to join both NATO and the EU. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. via Storyful