Thousands Gather in Macedonian Capital to Protest Against Name Change

Thousands of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration in Skopje’s Macedonian Square on March 4 to protest against the country’s possible name change to comply with a demand by Greece.Protesters danced, sang songs and chanted “We are Macedonians” in an effort to stop Prime Minister Zoran Zaev from taking part in discussions with Greece about the possible name change. They also want the constitutional name of Macedonia to be recognized by the UN.Greece has proposed names such as the Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Upper Macedonia, Republic of Vardar Macedonia and Republic of Macedonia (Skopje) in order to dispel possible territorial claims over an area in the north of Greece of the same name.The dispute has hindered Macedonia’s efforts to join both NATO and the EU. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. via Storyful

Latest

0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet
0321_1800_BRI-School
0:32

School failed to notify parents of child threatened with scissors
0321_1800_BRI-Sheeran
2:10

Commuter chaos expected for Ed Sheeran fans after concert
0321_1800_BRI-BusDriver
0:55

Bus driver assaulted in Spring Hill
0321_1800_BRI-CopChoke
1:50

Officer under investigation after video shows him ‘choking’ suspect
0321_1800_BRI-ChopperCrash
1:00

Helicopter crashes near Hamilton Island
0321_1800_SYD-Borders
0:25

The bizarre items being confiscated at Australian borders
0321_1800_sa_helicopter
0:16

Emergency crews responding to Queensland helicopter crash

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'