Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater

A strong nor’easter triggered flooding along the southern barrier islands of Long Island, New York, on Friday, March 2. A coastal flood warning was in effect through Saturday morning, a news report said.A storm surge associated with the storm flooded Long Beach during the morning high tide, and a surge of one to two feet was expected with Friday night’s high tide. The storm also carried with it high winds with gusts up to 60-70 miles per hour in some areas in the northeast.This video shows the flooding in Long Beach and a tow truck pushing a vehicle out of the water. Credit: Debbie Vandenburgh via Storyful