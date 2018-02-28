Stunning drone footage captures blue ice stacks in the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Michigan, on February 26. The annual phenomenon attracts photographers like Dustin Dilworth, who shot the video, to the location towards the end of winter.Dilworth told Storyful the ice stacks have been forming over the past couple of days. The ice is being pushed to the shore creating "monstrous stacks as high as 30 feet in the air, " according to Dilworth. Credit: Dustin Dilworth/D3 Imagery via Storyful