Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
Leicestershire Police and emergency services responded to what they described as a ‘major incident’ after a reported explosion rocked Hinckley Road in Leicester, England, on the evening of February 25.Information about any potential injuries was not immediately available, according to police, but added that Hinckley Road was closed “between the junctions of Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street.” Credit: Graeme Hudson via Storyful