New Enclosures Built to Preserve and Breed Endangered Frog Species

A threatened frog species was given a new home at a nature reserve outside Canberra, authorities said on Tuesday, February 20.About 30 northern corroboree frogs were introduced to the new, semi-wild Threatened Species Recovery Hub, where they would have a greater chance of survival, according to Science Media Exchange. Ecologists said the frogs would “benefit from new breeding techniques” and hopefully be released into the wild.IUCN says the species is endangered. Credit: ACT Parks and Conservation Service via Storyful