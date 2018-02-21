Woman Destroys Her Gun in Wake of Florida High School Shooting

A woman who describes herself as a ‘regular hillbilly gunowner’ destroyed her gun as a reaction to a high school shooting in Florida in which 17 people died.Amanda Meyer, originally from Strawberry Point, Iowa, said she grew up around guns and that her parents always emphasized gun safety. She said the only way in which she could be sure that her Sig Sauer P229 won’t hurt anyone was by destroying it.Addressing the camera Amanda said, “I’m not going to let the second amendment any more to be used as an excuse for children to be used as collateral damage.”This video shows Amanda address the camera about the reasons behind her choice to destroy her gun before dismantling the gun with an angle grinder. Credit: Amanda Meyer via Storyful