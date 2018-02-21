Search Teams Look For 'Possible Survivors' of Plane Crash Near Yasuj

The head of the Iran Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said on February 20 that rescue operations continued on Mount Dena after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the wreckage of a plane that crashed on February 18 had been found.The plane, which was flying from Tehran to Yasuj, went off radar near Mount Dena a little less than an hour after it took off, Iranian state media said.Sixty-five people were on board, according to Iranian state media. All were feared dead.The IRCS said that more than 200 people had been mobilized to “transfer the bodies” from the site. Credit: Iranian Red Crescent via Storyful