Black Swan Holds Up Peak Hour Traffic on Auckland Motorway

Police intervened after a black swan brought peak hour traffic on an Auckland, New Zealand motorway to a standstill on February 19.The bird was seen making its way south on the Northern Motorway around 7:30 am on Monday morning. The video shows the swan flapping away cars before police corralled it to the side of the road.“NZ Police have successfully cleared a swan from obstructing southbound lanes,” the New Zealand Transport Agency wrote on Twitter. “Everyone unharmed.” Credit: NZTA via Storyful