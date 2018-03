A 10-meter-deep sinkhole opened up at a construction site in Rome on February 14, swallowing several parked cars. Two residential building were evacuated as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.Corriere della Sera said local prosecutors were investigating the incident. Among those suspected of culpability were the owner of the site and the company contracted for the works going on there. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful