Community Remembers Fallen Chicago Police Commander at Vigil

Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was killed on Tuesday, was remembered during a small vigil outside the police precinct where he worked on Wednesday, February 14.Area residents remembered Bauer as always having time for them, routinely attending community meetings to hear concerns, the Chicago Tribune reported.Bauer was killed Tuesday during a confrontation with a suspect police were chasing downtown. The commander had been in his vehicle at City Hall for a meeting with a city alderman when he heard the call about the chase, the Tribune reported.Shomari Legghette, 44, was charged with first-degree murder and armed violence, and the Tribune reported he’s accused of shooting Bauer at point-blank range. Legghette had been previously convicted of four felons. Credit: Chicago Police Department via Storyful