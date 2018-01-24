Hawaii governor couldn't log in to Twitter after false missile alert

For most of us, forgetting a password means spending five minutes messing around with authentication emails and reset links. It's annoying, but it's not the end of the world. It was a different story for Hawaii governor David Ige earlier this month, though. After an employee at the state's Emergency Management Agency accidentally sent out a mass text warning of a "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT", it took Ige 17 minutes to send out a reassuring tweet -- because he couldn't log in to Twitter.