Rookie Maryland Police Officer Plunges Into Icy Pond During Water Rescue

Emergency responders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, saved three people and a police officer who were submerged in an icy pond on Sunday, January 21.Prince George’s County police officers Tim Tully and Rion Robinson were dispatched to rescue three men who had fallen through ice at a local pond. When Tully, who had only worked at the department for 14 days, attempted to pull the three men from the water, he fell through the ice and became submerged.Local media report that Tully, who remained in the water for five minutes, managed to drag himself and one of the men from the icy water. A dashcam video shared by the Prince George’s County Police Department shows officer Tully falling into the lake.Tully and two of the men were treated for hypothermia. Police say the third man immediately left the scene. Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department via Storyful

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'