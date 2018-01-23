'Fly, Eagles Fly' - Philly Fans Sing Their Hearts Out in Front of City Hall

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of downtown Philadelphia following the team’s 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 21.After the game, huge crowds gathered in front of Philadelphia City Hall as the Eagles began to gear up for their first Super Bowl appearance since 2005.One clip shared to Instagram shows a crowd of Eagles fans singing, “Fly, Eagles Fly. On the road to victory,” in front of Philadelphia City Hall.Elsewhere in Philadelphia, Eagles fans scaled greasy lamp posts despite the best efforts of police to stop them, while one Eagles fan drove a dune buggy up the city’s iconic Rocky Steps. Credit: Instagram/thiagoduffles via Storyful