Stolen Car in High-Speed Crash on Bruce Highway

Police have released footage of a crash caused by the driver of a stolen vehicle on the Bruce Highway near Coolbie, Queensland, on Friday, December 22.Police said the driver was allegedly following another stolen vehicle when they swerved to avoid a truck, losing control and colliding with a Toyota Kluger, which then rolled multiple times, injuring three elderly people on board, the NT News reported. Dashcam footage released on Monday, January 15 shows the crash. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful