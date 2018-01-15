Ash Spews From Mayon Volcano in Phillipines as Emergency Alert Issued

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) issued an Alert Level 3 emergency warning for the Mayon Volcano on January 14, meaning that an eruption was increasingly likely.Over 3,000 people were evacuated from the Albay area on the island of Luzon in the Philippines as a result of the alert.Bert Recamunda shared videos of ash spewing from Mount Mayon earlier on January 14, along with images and updates on the situation at the volcano. Credit: Facebook/Bert Recamuda via Storyful