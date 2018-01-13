CCTV Shows Courier Roughly Tossing Package Containing Camera

A homeowner’s security camera captured a courier roughly tossing a package into a doorway rather than walking up a set of stairs. The delivery attempt was filmed on January 12 from the homeowner’s Cranebook, New South Wales, residence.The woman who uploaded the footage, ‎Charlton Camilleri‎, said the package contained another camera for her security system and it was broken when she opened the package. She told Storyful she complained to the courier company, CouriersPlease, “but their customer service is appalling.” Credit: Facebook/‎Charlton Camilleri via Storyful‎