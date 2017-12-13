Roads Cleared Following Lake-Effect Snow in Northwestern Indiana
Plow drivers worked to clear roads on Tuesday, December 12, after bands of lake-effect snow fell across northwestern Indiana.According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, up to nine inches of snow was forecasted for northwestern Indiana and southwestern Michigan. The snowfall could have also led to a fatal two-vehicle collision in LaPorte County, Indiana, according to sheriff’s Captain Mike Kellems. Credit: INDOT Northwest via Storyful