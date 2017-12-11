California's Thomas Fire Grows, Triggers New Evacuations

Authorities issued new evacuation orders for towns along the border between California’s Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Sunday, December 10, as the Thomas wildfire expanded.Residents of Carpinteria and Montecito were told to leave, and reports said a building in the area was damaged from the fire. At least 88,000 people have been affected by evacuations since the fire sparked a week ago.The fire stood at having burned 173,000 acres and was 15 percent contained on Sunday, the incident report said. Cal Fire estimated 15,000 buildings were threatened by the fire. The fire has already destroyed 754 buildings and damaged another 162. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire Department via Storyful