George the Wombat Follows 'Surrogate Mum' Around Reptile Park After Sleepover

George the wombat is adorable and he knows it. A video of the stumpy and energetic marsupial posted on December 8 shows George following his “surrogate mother” and zookeeper Tim Faulkner around the Australian Reptile Park.The zoo said the video was of George cuddling up against Faulkner following a sleepover at his home.“Tim hand raised George as a joey after George had a sad start to life,” the zoo said. “George was brought to The Australian Reptile Park when his mother was hit and killed by a car, but luckily George survived. George celebrated his first birthday back in July; however he still gets spoilt with the occasional sleepover at Tim’s house.” Credit: Tim Faulkner – The Australian Reptile Park via Storyful