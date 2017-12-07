'Huge goose bumps!' Readers react to homeless vet's story

“Good things can happen if only we help each other.” “This story gives me huge goose bumps! Such a warm act of generosity all around.” The story of homeless vet and hero Johnny Bobbitt is touching hearts on Yahoo Newsroom.

Bobbitt gave his last $20 to Kate McClure when he found her stranded on the road and out of gas. Moved and grateful, McClure set up a GoFundMe account in November, to reward the Good Samaritan. The campaign went viral, raising close to $400,000 in donations. This week, news came that Bobbitt bought himself a home with the cash and Yahoo Newsroom is celebrating. What has the story meant to you? Join the conversation.