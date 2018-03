Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigned on November 21 in the capital, Harare, just as impeachment hearings against him began, setting off celebrations across the country – including this satirical reenactment of the hearing by a group of men.Mugabe defied demands to step down for almost a week after a military takeover and expulsion from his own ruling ZANU-PF party, according to media reports. Credit: Zoe Flood via Storyful