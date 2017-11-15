The Pineapple Christmas tree decorating trend is back

The holidays just got a whole lot sweeter. People are decorating pineapples and making them look like Christmas trees. The festive trend started last year on Pinterest, and it’s making a cool comeback.



People are jumping on Instagram and using #pineapplechristmastree to reveal their crafty creations. Some are showing off their fun and tropical style, decorating their pineapples with sunglasses. The DIY decoration is cute, small, and portable, so you can put one in every room. You can add one to your desk or kitchen counter, or make it a centerpiece for your holiday table. Let your imagination run wild!