Coast Guard Personnel Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies in Utuado

Members of the US Coast Guard, along with Army Reserve personnel and local law enforcement officers, traveled to Utuado, a mountainous municipality in central Puerto Rico, on October 12 to carry out hurricane relief work.This footage shows the officers delivering supplies to people who have been affected by Hurricane Maria.The Utuado area has struggled to recover from the hurricane and has experienced several mudslides in recent days that have destroyed homes and trapped people in areas only accessible by helicopter. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful