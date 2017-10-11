Sections of Prototype Walls Go Up Near US-Mexico Border

Prototype models of the proposed wall along the border between the United States and Mexico were erected in early October, near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California.This footage, released on DVIDS on October 10, shows prototype walls under construction between October 2 and 8.The eight prototypes are all between 18 and 30 feet high, US Customs and Border Protection said, and are “designed to deter illegal crossings”. Credit: DVIDS/US Customs and Border Protection via Storyful