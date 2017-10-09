Large Python Attacks Queensland Snake Catcher

A large python appeared threatened as a snake catcher approached it in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, on October 8. It then struck the filmer, as seen in this footage.Prior to the attack, a male voice can be heard acknowledging that the python was “not happy.”Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie, who recorded this video, said the reptile was over 3.3 metres long and “the biggest carpet python I have ever caught.” He added that it was “very defensive and tried to bite me multiple times.” Credit: Stuart McKenzie / The Snake Catcher 24/7 – Sunshine Coast via Storyful