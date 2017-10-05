Kiwi Defence Force Pays Special Te Reo Tribute to Broodseinde Fallen

New Zealand defence personnel paid tribute to fallen Kiwi Anzacs at the Christchurch Burnham camp, prior to the October 4 New Zealand Service of Remembrance at Nine Elms Cemetery, Belgium and New Zealand Battlefield Memorial in Gravenstafel.“At the New Zealand Service of Remembrance at Nine Elms Cemetery, where 117 New Zealanders are buried, a special tribute was made to 1905 All Black captain Dave Gallaher, who lost his life on this day in 1917,” a release from NZ Defence Force stated.“Karl French, the son of Sir Tom French, a Māori All Black from 1911-1913, who served and was wounded on 4 October, 1917, acknowledged the sportsmen who had joined the war, including Gallaher, who was one of 13 All Blacks killed in the First World War.” Credit: NZ Defence Force via Storyful