People Rally for Spanish Unity in Madrid Ahead of Catalan Vote

Thousands of people gathered across Spain on Saturday, September 30, calling for Spanish unity a day before Catalonia’s referendum on independence. The vote has been declared illegal by Spain’s central government.On September 28, police seized millions of ballot papers and dozens of ballot boxes in the latest attempt to block the referendum, which the central government in Madrid said it would not recognize.The row between Madrid and the Catalan government, which saw regional government offices raided and several politicians arrested, has sparked angry large-scale protests over recent weeks.This video shows the unity rally outside Madrid’s city hall, the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. People can be heard humming the national anthem. Credit: Twitter/Marguita23 via Storyful