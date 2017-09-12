Charleston Backyard Submerged by Hurricane Irma

Severe flooding hit Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, September 11, as Tropical Storm Irma travelled north.The former hurricane brought “a life-threatening” storm surge and power outages to Florida, South Carolina and Georgia on Monday but had since weakened, according to forecasters. At least 9 people were killed in those states and in the Caribbean.This video shows a backyard near Charleston, along the Cooper River, submerged by flood waters. Credit: Twitter/CrazyTeacherMom via Storyful